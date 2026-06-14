How A Minor Collision Led To Fatal Stabbing In Delhi Park

Three juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police following the fatal stabbing of a man in east Delhi's Kondli park, an incident that escalated from a minor collision.

Key Points A man was fatally stabbed in east Delhi's Kondli park following an altercation with three juveniles.

Police have apprehended the three juveniles suspected of involvement in the murder.

The dispute reportedly escalated from a minor collision between the victim and the youths.

The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed multiple times.

An ongoing police investigation aims to establish the precise sequence of events leading to the death.

A man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with three juveniles at a park in east Delhi's Kondli area on Sunday, an official said. Police has apprehended the three accused juveniles.

Investigation Reveals Escalation Of Violence

According to the official, a PCR call was received at 12.03 am on Sunday reporting a person lying injured at DDA Park, Kondli, in Mayur Vihar Phase-III. The victim was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"During the investigation, it emerged that the deceased had visited the park on Saturday evening along with two friends. Around 11.30 pm, while they were leaving the park, a minor collision allegedly led to a heated argument between the victim and three youths," the officer said.

The dispute soon spiralled into violence, during which the youths allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, and stabbed him several times before fleeing the spot. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene, and an FIR was registered based on eyewitness accounts.

During the investigation, police identified and apprehended the three juveniles allegedly involved in the incident, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.