Man Arrested In Sultanpuri Stabbing Case

Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, where one man died and another was injured in an early morning attack.

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Key Points A 21-year-old man, Deepak alias Deepu, was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing two men in Sultanpuri.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am on Monday, resulted in the death of 24-year-old Harsh and injury to Jatin.

Harsh succumbed to a chest stab injury after being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Jatin, who was with Harsh and Krish on a scooter, sustained a stab injury to his left thigh during the attack by 2-3 assailants.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the motive behind the murder, using CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing two men on a scooter in the Sultanpuri area here, leaving one dead and another injured, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Sultanpuri Stabbing

Police identified the attacker as Deepak alias Deepu and said they are working to arrest the other individuals involved in the crime. The incident occurred on Monday when a PCR call was received around 2 am, reporting that the complainant's brother had been stabbed.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Harsh, a resident of Sultanpuri, sustained a stab injury to his chest. He was initially rushed to a hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

"Harsh was travelling on a scooter with his companions Jatin and Krish, both residents of Sultanpuri, when the incident took place. According to Jatin's complaint, the three were returning home when two to three persons came running towards them near their residence and attacked them with knives," a senior police officer said.

Jatin also sustained a stab injury to his left thigh, while Krish was accompanying him at the time of the incident, police said.

Based on Jatin's complaint, police registered an FIR, opened an investigation, analysed CCTV footage from the area, and gathered local intelligence. Police said they are trying to determine the reason behind the murder.

Further investigation is underway, they said.