24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Northwest Delhi

A tragic altercation in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar led to the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man, with police apprehending the 20-year-old accused.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man, Hanif, was fatally stabbed in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar area.

The incident occurred during an altercation with 20-year-old Aryan Balmiki on Wednesday night.

Aryan Balmiki was apprehended by police after being identified through CCTV footage.

Both the victim and the accused were known to each other and resided in the same locality.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death during an altercation in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

The deceased, Hanif, was brought to BSA Hospital by his father at 10.26 pm on Wednesday with a stab injury, they said.

Hanif was in critical condition and succumbed despite treatment, they said.

The police booked 20-year-old Aryan Balmiki at Budh Vihar Police Station and apprehended him on Wednesday after spotting him in CCTV footage.

According to the police, an altercation took place between Hanif and Balmiki around 9.15 pm on Wednesday.

During the argument, Aryan allegedly abused Hanif and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife and fled.

Aryan, a sanitation worker in Rithala, knew Hanif as they both are from the same locality, the police said.