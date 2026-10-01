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24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Northwest Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 01, 2026 15:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic altercation in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar led to the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man, with police apprehending the 20-year-old accused.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man, Hanif, was fatally stabbed in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar area.
  • The incident occurred during an altercation with 20-year-old Aryan Balmiki on Wednesday night.
  • Aryan Balmiki was apprehended by police after being identified through CCTV footage.
  • Both the victim and the accused were known to each other and resided in the same locality.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death during an altercation in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

The deceased, Hanif, was brought to BSA Hospital by his father at 10.26 pm on Wednesday with a stab injury, they said.

 

Hanif was in critical condition and succumbed despite treatment, they said.

The police booked 20-year-old Aryan Balmiki at Budh Vihar Police Station and apprehended him on Wednesday after spotting him in CCTV footage.

According to the police, an altercation took place between Hanif and Balmiki around 9.15 pm on Wednesday.

During the argument, Aryan allegedly abused Hanif and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife and fled.

Aryan, a sanitation worker in Rithala, knew Hanif as they both are from the same locality, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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