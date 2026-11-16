Old Rivalry Suspected In Sultanpur Stabbing Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Monday evening, where a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed and his friend seriously injured by a group of youths, with police investigating an alleged old rivalry as the motive.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Dilip Kumar Chauhan, was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday evening in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

His friend, Anil Kumar Singh alias Sonu, was seriously injured in the attack by a group of youths.

The incident occurred near Patju Pahadpur village when the two men had gone to inspect agricultural fields.

Dilip's father has lodged a written complaint, naming several individuals and alleging the murder was the result of an old rivalry.

Police are taking steps to apprehend the accused based on the complaint and the injured man's statement.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his friend seriously injured after they were attacked by a group of youths in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Patju Pahadpur village under the Akhandnagar police station area, close to the Sultanpur-Jaunpur district border, when Dilip Kumar Chauhan (30) and his friend Anil Kumar Singh alias Sonu (32) had gone to inspect agricultural fields.

Details Of The Attack

According to the injured man, some youths were already present at the spot. One of them identified himself as Shivam Chauhan of Jagdishpur village and said he had come to meet a person named Avnish.

When the two men were leaving, the youths allegedly surrounded them and attacked them with a broken liquor bottle. As the victims tried to evade the blows, the assailants allegedly took out knives and stabbed them.

The two men ran in different directions in an attempt to escape. Dilip sustained multiple stab injuries and collapsed at the spot. He died before receiving medical assistance, while the attackers fled after villagers reached the scene on hearing the victims' cries for help.

Anil was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Akhandnagar and later referred to the district hospital due to his serious condition.

Victim's Background And Investigation

Dilip, a resident of Bandhgaon village under the Sarpatha police station area of neighbouring Jaunpur district, worked as a tile installer in Pune. He had returned to his native village on November 13 to attend the 'bariksha' ceremony of his younger brother Vishal, held on November 14.

Dilip, who got married in 2023, is survived by his wife Anita, their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and two younger brothers, Vishal and Vikas.

His father, Narendra Bahadur Chauhan, lodged a written complaint at the Akhandnagar police station, alleging that the murder was the result of an old rivalry.

He named Shivam Chauhan, Shibbu, Arif, Shubham and Avnish, among others, in the complaint.

Circle Officer Kadipur Vinay Gautam said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police were taking steps to apprehend the accused on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father and the injured man's statement, he added.