Kerala Grandfather Dies After Being Stabbed By Grandson In Family Dispute

A tragic family dispute in Alathur, Keralam, led to the death of a 65-year-old grandfather who was allegedly stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson while protecting his younger sister.

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Key Points A 65-year-old man, Sulaiman, died after being stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson in Alathur, Keralam.

The incident took place on October 19 when Sulaiman intervened to protect his 10-year-old granddaughter from her brother's alleged attack.

Sulaiman sustained critical stab injuries and died late Friday night during treatment.

The 16-year-old accused was apprehended by police and sent to a juvenile home.

Police will alter the initial attempt to murder charge to include the offence of murder.

A 65-year-old man, who was allegedly stabbed by his grandson while trying to prevent him from attacking his younger sister at Alathur here, died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Saturday.

Tragic Family Incident In Kerala

The deceased was identified as Sulaiman, a native of Vazhakkachira in Kavaserry near Alathur.

The incident occurred at their house in Kavaserry on October 19 when the 16-year-old boy allegedly attempted to attack his sister (10) following an argument.

Sulaiman sustained stab injuries to his chest, neck and abdomen while trying to intervene and prevent the attack, police said.

Both were initially admitted to a private hospital in Alathur.

However, as Sulaiman's condition was critical, he was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

He died late Friday night while undergoing treatment, police said. The girl has recovered from her injuries and is out of danger.

The accused, who went into hiding after the incident, was later apprehended by police and sent to a juvenile home.

Alathur police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder. The charge will now be altered to include the offence of murder, officials added.