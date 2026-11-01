Lucknow Man Dies After Park Attack

A 24-year-old man was tragically killed in a sharp-edged weapon attack at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday night, prompting a police investigation.
Key Points
- A 24-year-old man was killed in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Sunday.
- The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.
- Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa.
- He succumbed to his injuries at KGMU Trauma Centre.
- Police have sent the body for postmortem examination.
A 24-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at a park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.
Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa, according to a police statement.
The injured man was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
The body has been sent for postmortem examination.