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Lucknow Man Dies After Park Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 14:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 24-year-old man was tragically killed in a sharp-edged weapon attack at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday night, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was killed in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Sunday.
  • The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.
  • Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa.
  • He succumbed to his injuries at KGMU Trauma Centre.
  • Police have sent the body for postmortem examination.

A 24-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at a park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.

 

Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa, according to a police statement.

The injured man was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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