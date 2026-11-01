Lucknow Man Dies After Park Attack

A 24-year-old man was tragically killed in a sharp-edged weapon attack at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday night, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man was killed in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.

Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa.

He succumbed to his injuries at KGMU Trauma Centre.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination.

A 24-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at a park in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Ambedkar Park.

Rehan was allegedly attacked on the neck with a knife by Ujefa, according to a police statement.

The injured man was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.