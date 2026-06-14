East Delhi Stabbing: Man Found With Multiple Injuries, Investigation Launched

Police in East Delhi are actively investigating the brutal stabbing of 26-year-old Mohit Tiwari, who was found with multiple injuries near a Shakarpur flyover, as they seek to uncover the motive and identify those responsible for the violent assault.

Key Points A 26-year-old man, Mohit Tiwari, was discovered with four stab wounds near a flyover in Shakarpur, East Delhi.

He was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to LNJP Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Police received a PCR call and initiated an inquiry, with a local resident, Ankit Shankar, assisting the injured man.

Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage and other leads to determine the sequence of events, identify the attackers, and ascertain the motive behind the assault.

Authorities are yet to confirm if the attack occurred at the spot where Tiwari was found or if he was abandoned there.

A 26-year-old man was found with multiple stab injuries near a flyover in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday, police said. The injured man, identified as Mohit Tiwari, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, was initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, they said.

Police Investigate Delhi Stabbing Incident

According to police, a PCR call was received at 1.45 am regarding an injured person. A police team rushed to the hospital and began an inquiry into the incident. A 30-year-old resident of Shakarpur identified as Ankit Shankar informed police that he had spotted an injured man lying near the Mother Dairy flyover towards the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station and rushed him to hospital.

Police said the injured man was later identified as Tiwari. "A medical examination revealed four incised wounds on different parts of his body," a senior police officer said. Due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to the LNJP Hospital for specialised treatment, police said.

Investigators said the circumstances leading to the attack are yet to be ascertained. Teams have inspected the spot where the injured man was found and are examining all available leads, including CCTV footage from the surrounding area, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible. Police said it is not yet clear whether the victim was attacked at the spot where he was found or elsewhere and later abandoned there. Efforts are also being made to ascertain the motive behind the assault. Further investigation is underway.