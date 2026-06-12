Seat Dispute Leads To Stabbing On Mumbai Local Train

Two individuals have been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the brutal stabbing of a man on a Mumbai local train, an incident sparked by a seat dispute that highlights safety concerns on public transport.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on a Mumbai local train.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over a seat in the luggage compartment of a train headed for Khopoli.

The victim, Satish Kumar Bolamani Pathak (26), sustained serious knife injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Government Railway Police (GRP) of Karjat arrested two accused within 12 hours, with a hunt ongoing for a third suspect.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on a running Mumbai local train following a dispute over a seat, police said. The incident took place on Thursday morning in a train headed for Khopoli from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an official said.

Mumbai Local Train Stabbing: The Incident

Government Railway Police (GRP) of Karjat arrested two accused persons within 12 hours of the incident, while a hunt is on to apprehend one more accused, he said. The victim, identified as Satish Kumar Bolamani Pathak (26), a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, sustained serious injuries in the knife attack and is undergoing treatment.

The train had crossed the Vangani railway station when an argument erupted between Pathak and a group of youths over occupying a seat in the luggage compartment, the official said. The altercation escalated into a brawl. The accused beat Pathak brutally while one of them stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

Based on a tip-off, Karjat GRP arrested Imran Idris Ansari (18), a resident of Neral, and Karan Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (22), a resident of Shelu. Further investigation is ongoing, the official added.