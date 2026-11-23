Discover how a dispute over amla picking in a Kaushambi orchard escalated into a shooting incident, leaving one man injured and leading to multiple arrests by local police.

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Key Points A man was injured after being shot during a clash over amla picking in an orchard in Kaushambi district on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night when four men allegedly tried to pluck amla, and the guard, Suresh Kumar, was shot after objecting.

The bullet hit Suresh Kumar's right hip, leaving him seriously injured, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against the four accused, with three already in custody and efforts underway to arrest the fourth.

A man was injured after allegedly being shot during a clash between two groups over picking of amla (Indian gooseberry) from an orchard in Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place late Sunday night in Baishkanti village under the Karari police station area, when Suresh Kumar, a resident of Charwa area, was guarding an amla orchard owned by Vinod Singh along with his two associates, Kullu Lal and Ankit Kumar, when four men from the village -- Bantoli, Satyam, Dinesh and Subhash -- arrived there and allegedly tried to pluck amla, police said.

When Suresh objected, the four men allegedly assaulted him and one of them fired at him with a country-made pistol. The bullet hit his right hip, leaving him seriously injured.

The accused fled the spot after the incident.

Circle Officer Shivank Singh said police rushed to the spot and took the injured man to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the four accused under relevant sections of law.

Three of them have been taken into custody for questioning, while efforts are underway to arrest the fourth accused, the officer said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, he added.