Property Dispute Turns Fatal In J&K's Samba District

A property dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district tragically escalated into a fatal shooting, leading to the arrest of the primary accused and an ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points A 36-year-old man, Aatish Sharma, was fatally shot in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, reportedly stemming from a property dispute.

The primary accused, Nikhil, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and the weapon was recovered.

Sharma was shot in the head and died instantly at village Jakh in Vijaypur.

Police have registered an FIR and are searching for co-accused individuals who fled the scene.

A 36-year-old man was shot dead reportedly over a property dispute in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

Investigation Underway In Fatal Shooting

The accused was arrested following the shooting and the weapon of the offence was also recovered, they said.

According to preliminary investigation by police, Aatish Sharma alias "Atul" was fired upon by his acquaintance Nikhil at village Jakh in Vijaypur area at around 6.30 pm.

Sharma was hit in the head and died on-the-spot, officials said.

They said Nikhil had arrived at the scene in a car and was accompanied by some persons who escaped after the shooting.

A police party rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and arrested the prime accused, they said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the murder and further investigation is on to arrest the co-accused, they added.