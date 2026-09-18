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Old Enmity Leads To Fatal Shooting In Uttar Pradesh Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 15:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Maharajganj are investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zeeshan, who was allegedly killed following a dispute rooted in an old enmity in Samardheera village.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man, Zeeshan, was fatally shot in Samardheera village, Maharajganj.
  • The shooting occurred after a heated argument with two youths, reportedly due to an old enmity.
  • Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries at Gorakhpur Medical College.
  • Police have detained three suspects and recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime.
  • A case will be registered based on the family's complaint, and further action is pending.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a youth following a heated argument over an old enmity in Samardheera village here, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Zeeshan, son of Yusuf alias Bangali, a resident of Madhukarapur Mahadev village.

Investigation Underway In Fatal Shooting

According to his family, Zeeshan went to Samardheera intersection Thursday night when he got into an argument with two youths. The dispute escalated due to old enmity, following which one of them allegedly shot him in the temple with a country-made pistol.

 

Locals informed the police and Zeeshan's family after hearing the gunshot. He was taken to the Community Health Centre at Bankati and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College in view of his critical condition. Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries during treatment late Thursday night, the police said.

Police detained three people for questioning and claimed to have recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime. Purandarpur Station House Officer Gaurav Rai Kanojia said Zeeshan died of gunshot injuries. A case will be registered based on a complaint lodged by the family, and further action will be taken, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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