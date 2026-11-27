A land dispute over the Karnataka government's Ashraya Housing scheme led to the fatal shooting of Likhith Gowda in Solur village, Bengaluru Rural district, on Friday, with the accused, Ramesh, now under arrest.

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Key Points Likhith Gowda (28) was shot dead on Friday in Solur village, Bengaluru Rural district.

The incident stemmed from a land dispute related to land earmarked for the Ashraya Housing scheme.

Accused Ramesh allegedly fired three rounds from his licensed gun, killing Gowda.

Ramesh, also from Solur village, has been arrested by Hoskote police.

The Ashraya Housing scheme is a Karnataka government initiative providing affordable homes to economically weaker families.

A man was shot dead allegedly by another following a dispute over land earmarked for houses under the Ashraya Housing scheme, on the outskirts of the city on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Likhith Gowda (28), a resident of Solur, they said.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place in Solur village of Hoskote taluk in Bengaluru Rural district. The accused, Ramesh, who is also from the same village, has been arrested, police said.

According to the police, Gowda and a group of villagers visited the site on Friday morning regarding the demarcation of land allotted for the housing scheme. A dispute allegedly broke out between Gowda and Ramesh over the land, during which Ramesh fired three rounds from his licensed gun, killing Gowda.

Ashraya Housing scheme is a Karnataka government initiative that provides affordable or subsidised permanent houses to homeless and economically weaker families, officials said.

A case was registered at Hoskote police station, and the accused was arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is on.