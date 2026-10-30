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Land Dispute Leads To Fatal Shooting In Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 11:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have arrested three individuals following the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man on Thursday night, with preliminary investigations pointing to an old land dispute as the motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday.
  • The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, is believed to stem from an old land dispute.
  • Police have arrested three persons in connection with the killing and are conducting raids to apprehend others involved.
  • The victim, Ramu Oraon, was a milk seller on his way to a dairy centre when he was shot.
  • The body will undergo a post-mortem examination as further investigation is underway.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway In Ranchi Land Dispute Murder

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Tiko village in the Mandar police station area on Thursday night, when the victim was on his way to a dairy centre, they said.

 

The deceased was identified as Ramu Oraon, a resident of Sewadih village.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that Oraon was killed due to an old enmity over a land dispute. Five to six persons were involved in the killing. We have arrested three persons in this connection so far, and raids are being conducted to nab the others," Khelari DSP Ram Narayan Chaudhary said.

Oraon used to sell milk and had gone to the dairy centre to deliver his usual supply when he was shot, he said.

"The body will be sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway," he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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