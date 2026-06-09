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Brother Accused Of Killing Man Over Love Marriage Outside Exam Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 17:09 IST

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In a shocking incident in Saharanpur, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot, with his wife accusing her brother of the murder, allegedly stemming from their love marriage and family opposition.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man, Shiv Kumar, was shot dead in Saharanpur outside a police recruitment examination centre.
  • His wife, Akanksha, alleges her brother, Manjeet, killed Kumar due to their love marriage, which her family opposed.
  • Akanksha claims her brother had been threatening them since their marriage four months ago.
  • Police have registered a case based on Akanksha's complaint and formed teams to apprehend the accused.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead outside a police recruitment examination centre in Saharanpur on Tuesday, with his wife accusing her brother of killing the man over their love marriage, officials said.

Investigation Into Alleged Honour Killing

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Shamli district, had gone to the Ram Singh Manihar area in Saharanpur with his wife Akanksha, who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination at Gochar College, police said.

 

Local SHO Umed Kumar told PTI that after Akanksha entered the examination centre, Kumar was waiting outside in his car.

During this time, Akanksha's brother Manjeet allegedly arrived with some of his associates and shot Kumar from a close range. Kumar was taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead, the SHO said.

Akanksha told police that she married Kumar four months ago even though her family members, including Manjeet, were opposed to their love marriage. She alleged that due to this resentment, her brother killed her husband. She also claimed that Manjeet had been threatening them ever since their marriage.

Kumar's family also alleged that the killing was linked to a family dispute.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence, including CCTV camera footage from the area, the SHO said. Police have registered a case based on Akanksha's complaint and formed teams to trace the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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