Unidentified Assailants Kill Man Outside Vijayapura Hospital

Police in Vijayapura, Karnataka, are actively investigating the murder of Yaseen Juber, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a hospital on Thursday evening, as authorities form multiple teams to trace the culprits.

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Key Points A man, Yaseen Juber, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside Mundewadi Hospital in Vijayapura on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred as Juber was leaving the hospital after his wife's medical check-up.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed the firing around 5:15 PM and stated that four teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects.

Police are probing all angles to establish the motive behind the murder, with preliminary information on suspects already available.

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a hospital in this district on Thursday evening, police said.

Vijayapura Police Launch Manhunt

The deceased has been identified as Yaseen Juber, a resident of Takke village in Vijayapura taluk, they said.

The incident occurred near Mundewadi Hospital when the victim was returning after getting a medical check-up for his wife, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the firing took place around 5:15 PM while the victim was leaving the hospital.

"Unidentified individuals arrived and opened fire on him. We have already formed four teams to trace the accused. We have preliminary information about the suspects and will identify and apprehend them as quickly as possible," he said.

The body was shifted to the government hospital, where scans will be conducted to ascertain the exact injuries and determine the number of rounds fired.

"Most probably, around three rounds were fired," he said.

The investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the murder, police said, adding that all angles are being probed.