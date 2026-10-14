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Ulhasnagar Murder: Man Shot Dead Near Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A man was tragically shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex on Wednesday night, with police suspecting an old rivalry as the primary motive behind the fatal incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex on Wednesday night.
  • The victim has been identified as Harish Gajwani, who was shot twice in the head.
  • Police suspect the murder is a result of an old rivalry.
  • The incident took place at 8.30 p.m. in the Camp 4 area.
  • The exact motive and attackers' identities are still under investigation.

A man was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex in Thane district on Wednesday night, prima facie over an old rivalry, police said.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants fired two bullets into the head of Harish Gajwani in the Camp 4 area.

 

A police official said the incident occurred at 8.30 p.m.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the murder may be the fallout of an old rivalry, though the exact motive and the identities of the attackers are yet to be established, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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