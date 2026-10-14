Ulhasnagar Murder: Man Shot Dead Near Railway Station

A man was tragically shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex on Wednesday night, with police suspecting an old rivalry as the primary motive behind the fatal incident.

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Key Points A man was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Harish Gajwani, who was shot twice in the head.

Police suspect the murder is a result of an old rivalry.

The incident took place at 8.30 p.m. in the Camp 4 area.

The exact motive and attackers' identities are still under investigation.

A man was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex in Thane district on Wednesday night, prima facie over an old rivalry, police said.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants fired two bullets into the head of Harish Gajwani in the Camp 4 area.

A police official said the incident occurred at 8.30 p.m.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the murder may be the fallout of an old rivalry, though the exact motive and the identities of the attackers are yet to be established, the official added.