Jharkhand Man Shot Dead Over Cigarette Dispute

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the alleged murder of a man near a Kali Puja pandal in Adityapur, Seraikela-Kharsawan district, following an altercation reportedly over a cigarette.

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Key Points A man was allegedly shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Monday evening.

The victim, Sonu Kumar, was declared dead at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur by doctors.

Preliminary findings suggest an altercation over a cigarette led to the shooting by accused Vishal Singh.

Police recovered playing cards from the spot and have launched a search to apprehend Singh and his associates, who are on the run.

A man was allegedly shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Satbahini in the industrial town of Adityapur on Monday evening, they said.

Investigation Underway In Adityapur Murder Case

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, in his mid-20s, was rushed to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur by a police team, but doctors declared him dead, officials said.

According to preliminary findings, Kumar, the accused Vishal Singh and some others had consumed liquor near the pandal when an altercation broke out. Singh allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, leaving Kumar critically injured.

The victim's brother claimed that the murder happened following a fight over a cigarette.

Singh was smoking, and Kumar asked for the cigarette repeatedly. This enraged Singh, and he opened fire, killing Kumar, the brother claimed.

Police said that they recovered playing cards from the spot.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj said the exact motive would be established after the accused was arrested.

Police have launched a search to apprehend Singh and his associates, who are on the run, he said.