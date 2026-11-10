Home  » News » Jharkhand Man Shot Dead Over Cigarette Dispute

Jharkhand Man Shot Dead Over Cigarette Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 10, 2026 09:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the alleged murder of a man near a Kali Puja pandal in Adityapur, Seraikela-Kharsawan district, following an altercation reportedly over a cigarette.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was allegedly shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Monday evening.
  • The victim, Sonu Kumar, was declared dead at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur by doctors.
  • Preliminary findings suggest an altercation over a cigarette led to the shooting by accused Vishal Singh.
  • Police recovered playing cards from the spot and have launched a search to apprehend Singh and his associates, who are on the run.

A man was allegedly shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Satbahini in the industrial town of Adityapur on Monday evening, they said.

 

Investigation Underway In Adityapur Murder Case

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, in his mid-20s, was rushed to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur by a police team, but doctors declared him dead, officials said.

According to preliminary findings, Kumar, the accused Vishal Singh and some others had consumed liquor near the pandal when an altercation broke out. Singh allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, leaving Kumar critically injured.

The victim's brother claimed that the murder happened following a fight over a cigarette.

Singh was smoking, and Kumar asked for the cigarette repeatedly. This enraged Singh, and he opened fire, killing Kumar, the brother claimed.

Police said that they recovered playing cards from the spot.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj said the exact motive would be established after the accused was arrested.

Police have launched a search to apprehend Singh and his associates, who are on the run, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

jharkhand murderkali puja pandaladityapur crimesonu kumar deathvishal singh accused

More From Rediff

Why India Needs AI Sovereignty

Why India Needs AI Sovereignty
Decency Defeated Donald Trump

Decency Defeated Donald Trump
Why Doctors Oppose This Sunny Deol Film

Why Doctors Oppose This Sunny Deol Film

Related Stories

Jharkhand Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants

Jharkhand Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled