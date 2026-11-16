Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Man Near Delhi Minister's Office

A fatal shooting incident near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's office on Monday has sparked panic and raised serious questions about law and order in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi.

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Key Points A man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's MLA camp office in Khajuri Khas on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sameer, sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported around 20 rounds were fired, raising concerns about law and order in the area.

Police are currently investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and old rivalry, and scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

A man was shot dead after two bike-borne assailants allegedly fired around 20 rounds at him near the local MLA camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday, triggering panic in the area, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Shooting

The incident took place near Zero Pusta, with the assailants opening fire at the victim, Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, before fleeing the spot, they said.

Sameer sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police sources said.

A local, Brajesh Sharma, told reporters that about 20 rounds were fired in the incident.

"This is the main road where the office of a Delhi Minister is. An incident occurred here where around 20 rounds were fired, and a man was shot. He was taken from here to the hospital and I don't know what his condition is. But this is a serious lapse in law and order. This is the fourth such incident in this area. We don't know what the motive was or who the assailants were," he said.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. A crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to collect evidence.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and ascertain their route of escape.

The police are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity and old rivalry, to establish the motive behind the killing. Further investigation is underway.