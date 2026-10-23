Investigation Underway After Man Shot Dead In Delhi's Kishangarh

Police in Delhi have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in the early hours of Friday near a car market in the Kishangarh area.

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Key Points A man was shot dead near a car market in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area in the early hours of Friday.

Police received information around 12.53 am about a person lying injured with gunshot wounds.

The injured man was admitted to a private hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Crime and Forensic Teams examined the scene and collected evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Police have registered a murder case and are working to identify the accused and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

A man was shot dead near a car market in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Police Launch Investigation

The incident was reported around 12.53 am when the police received information about a person lying injured with gunshot wounds near the car market at the community centre, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured man to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The Crime Team and the Forensic Team were called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence. The police have registered a case at Kishangarh police station in connection with the murder and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

"Teams are working to identify the accused and ascertain the motive behind the killing. The body has been sent for the necessary legal formalities, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the evidence collected from the scene as part of the probe," the police officer said.