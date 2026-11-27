Police in Prayagraj are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man by two unidentified assailants inside a salon on Thursday evening, with multiple teams formed to identify and apprehend the culprits.

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Key Points A 35-year-old man, Arvind Pasi, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside a salon in Prayagraj on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near the UCO Bank crossing on Baghambari Road in the Allapur area around 6.30 pm.

Police rushed the critically injured man to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Three police teams have been formed to investigate the murder, examine CCTV footage, and identify the assailants.

Authorities are registering a case and will examine all possible angles, including any previous enmity involving the victim.

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside a salon near the UCO Bank crossing on Baghambari Road in the Allapur area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Police Launch Investigation Into Salon Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sagar Jain said the local George Town police station received information that Arvind Pasi had been shot at around 6.30 pm.

Police rushed to the spot and took the critically injured man to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law is being registered at George Town police station on the basis of a complaint by the Pasi's family, Jain said.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene, while footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity is being examined, he added.

Three teams have been formed to investigate the murder and identify the assailants, Jain said, expressing confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.

Police will examine all possible angles, including any previous enmity involving the victim, based on the complaint, he added.