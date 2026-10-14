Unidentified Assailants Kill Man In Northeast Delhi

Police in northeast Delhi are actively investigating the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Manish Yadav by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Sonia Vihar on Tuesday night, with arrests anticipated shortly.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Tuesday night.

The victim, Manish Yadav, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to AIIMS Dr Shusruta Trauma Centre.

An eyewitness, Advocate Vivek Singh, reported that three bullets were fired, with one hitting Yadav's head.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Multiple police teams are investigating, and arrests of the suspects are expected soon.

A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 9.13 pm on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway

The victim, Manish Yadav, was rushed by his family members to the AIIMS Dr Shusruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Advocate Vivek Singh, an eyewitness to the crime, said Yadav was passing by when the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired at him.

"Three bullets were fired at him, and one hit his head. He fell to the ground immediately. He has two children," Singh said, adding that he did not know Yadav personally but was acquainted with him as they lived in the same neighbourhood.

Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said.

A case has been registered at Sonia Vihar police station under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Arms Act.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused. Investigators have developed substantial leads regarding the suspects, and arrests are expected soon.