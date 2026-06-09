Jharkhand Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants

Police in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, are investigating the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Vicky Soni by bike-borne miscreants, with preliminary findings pointing towards a family dispute as the motive.

Key Points Vicky Soni, 30, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district.

The incident occurred late Monday night near Karso Bridge while Soni was travelling to Koderma railway station.

Police have launched a detailed investigation, with preliminary findings suggesting a family dispute as the motive.

No arrests have been made yet, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the culprits.

A man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday night near Karso Bridge within the Barhi police station jurisdiction when the victim was travelling by car to Koderma railway station to catch a train, they said.

Police Investigate Hazaribag Shooting

According to police, the victim has been identified as Vicky Soni (30), a resident of Okni Colony in Sadar Police Station limits.

"The victim, along with a friend, was going to Koderma railway station by car to catch a train. The car got a puncture near the Karso Bridge. They stopped the car there. Two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle arrived and opened fire, targeting the victim. Soni sustained a gunshot wound in his neck, which led to his death," Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Radha Prem Kishore told PTI.

Kishore said upon receiving information, the police reached the scene, and the victim was rushed to Sub-Divisional Hospital, Barhi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Soni ran a shop related to utensils and jewellery.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. So far, no one has been arrested in this connection. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the culprits, the SDPO said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was killed due to a family dispute, said Vinod Kumar, the officer in charge of Barhi police station.