Man Shot Dead In North Delhi Over Revenge Motive

Discover the details behind the tragic revenge killing in north Delhi's Wazirabad, where a man was shot dead by an acquaintance over a 2021 murder case, leading to two arrests.

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Key Points A man was shot dead in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Monday night.

The victim, Ravi, sustained two bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The main accused, Kamal Goswami, allegedly opened fire on Ravi due to a revenge motive linked to a 2021 murder case.

Ravi had secured bail in October this year in the 2021 murder case.

Kamal and another accused, Monu, both residents of Wazirpur, have been arrested by the police.

A man was shot dead allegedly by his acquaintance over a revenge motive in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, police have arrested the main shooter and another accused in the case, the officer said.

Details Of The Incident

"The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday in Sangam Vihar. The victim, Ravi, sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV). He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning," the officer said.

Motive Behind The Killing

The main accused, identified as Kamal Goswami, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, allegedly opened fire on Ravi following a revenge motive linked to a 2021 murder case, police said.

"Ravi was an accused in the murder case registered at Netaji Subhash Place police station in northwest Delhi. He had secured bail in October this year," the officer said.

According to police, Ravi was drinking with his acquaintances on Monday night. After they got into a car and stopped at a spot to talk, Kamal allegedly stepped out and fired at him.

Arrests Made In The Case

Kamal and another accused, Monu, both residents of Wazirpur, have been arrested. Efforts are underway to identify other persons involved and ascertain their roles, police said.