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Argument At Birthday Party Turns Fatal In Ludhiana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 13:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A birthday celebration in Ludhiana tragically ended in murder late on Wednesday when a 35-year-old man was shot dead following an argument that escalated into a violent brawl.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man, Rahul Sharma, was shot dead in Ludhiana.
  • The incident occurred late on Wednesday during a birthday party near Phullanwal Colony.
  • An argument escalated into a brawl, leading to one individual opening fire.
  • Rahul Sharma sustained three bullet wounds and died at the scene.
  • Police have taken the body into custody and are investigating the matter.

A man was shot dead after an argument broke out during a birthday party here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway

Rahul Sharma, 35, was shot dead late on Wednesday, when he -- along with some friends -- were attending a birthday party at an establishment near Phullanwal Colony, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Angrez Singh said.

 

An argument broke out among them over some issue, which soon escalated into a brawl.

During this, one of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire. Three bullets hit Rahul, killing him on the spot, the official said.

Police have taken the body into custody and investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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