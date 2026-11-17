A tragic family dispute in Bihar's Buxar district led to a 40-year-old man being allegedly shot dead by his elder brother on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation and a manhunt for the accused.

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Key Points A 40-year-old man, Amit Kumar, was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother, Chandan Kumar, on Tuesday morning in Buxar, Bihar.

The incident occurred around 9 am in Manian village following a dispute between the siblings.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridge from near the crime scene.

The accused, Chandan Kumar, fled after the incident, and police are conducting raids for his arrest.

The exact reason behind the fatal dispute is yet to be ascertained by authorities.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother on Tuesday following a dispute in Bihar's Buxar district, police said.

Fatal Family Dispute In Buxar

The incident took place around 9 am in Manian village under the jurisdiction of Sonbarsa police in the district.

The deceased, identified as Amit Kumar, had an argument with his elder brother, Chandan Kumar, over an issue, following which the latter allegedly shot him dead, police said.

"One person died after being shot during a dispute between the two brothers. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," station house officer of Sonbarsa police station Rajeev Ranjan said.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he added.

A country-made pistol and cartridge were recovered from a thatched shed near the crime scene, the police said.

The accused fled after the incident, and raids are being conducted to arrest him, they added.