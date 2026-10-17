Man shot dead, 4 injured in militant attack in Manipur

Suspected militants launched a deadly gun attack on Chassad village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and four injuries amidst ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

IMAGE: Over 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt in clashes between Kuki and Naga tribes in Manipur since February. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 36-year-old man was shot dead and four others injured in a militant attack on Chassad village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday.

Suspected militants fired bullets at the Kuki village, leading to an exchange of fire with a local armed group.

One of the injured, Seikhohou, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Committee on Tribal Unity condemned the attack and called for central forces deployment.

A 36-year-old man was shot dead and four others were injured after suspected militants launched a gun attack at a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday, police said.

They fired several rounds of bullets at the Kuki village of Chassad at around 2.30 pm, following which an exchange of fire was reported between a local armed group and the suspected militants, a senior officer said.

Details Of The Attack

"The gunfight is still underway in the evening," he said.

"Village head Thangjahou Haokip (48), and four others - Khailun Haokip, Seikhohou, Hegin Haokip and Seipao Haokip - were injured after the suspected militants attacked the village. All the injured were taken to a hospital where Seikhohou succumbed to his injuries," the officer said.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, in a statement, condemned the attack on Chassad village and urged the state government to deploy central forces there.

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt following clashes between Kuki and Naga tribes in the state since February.

The violence has affected Tamenglong, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Noney and Kangpokpi districts.