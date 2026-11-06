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Man Shoots Two Sisters In Navi Mumbai Over Relationship Breakup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 10:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A shocking incident in Navi Mumbai saw two sisters shot by a man following a relationship breakup, leading to the arrest of the main accused.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman and her elder sister sustained bullet injuries in Navi Mumbai on Friday after a man allegedly opened fire at them.
  • The incident occurred following the younger woman's decision to end her relationship with the main accused.
  • The main accused, 22-year-old Arjun Chavan, was taken into custody hours after the attack on Thursday night, while his alleged accomplice, Rakesh Chavan, managed to escape.
  • One victim sustained a bullet injury near her ear, and the other was shot in the back; both injured sisters were rushed to a civic hospital.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, with efforts underway to trace the absconding person.

A 20-year-old woman and her elder sister sustained bullet injuries after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Navi Mumbai following the woman's decision to end their relationship, police said on Friday.

Accused Apprehended In Koparkhairane Firing

The main accused, identified as 22-year-old Arjun Chavan, was taken into custody hours after the attack in the Koparkhairane area on Thursday night, while his alleged accomplice, Rakesh Chavan, managed to escape, an official said.

 

According to police, Arjun fired two rounds at the woman and her 22-year-old sister after the woman broke off their romantic relationship. One of the victims sustained a bullet injury near her ear, while the other was shot in the back.

The injured sisters were rushed to a civic hospital, police said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and efforts are being made to trace the absconding person, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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