A man in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, is critically injured after allegedly setting himself on fire outside his in-laws' home on Thursday evening, reportedly due to ongoing marital disputes and alcohol addiction.

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Key Points A 45-year-old man, Ravi Kumar, critically injured himself by setting himself on fire outside his in-laws' house in Pilibhit on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred after his second wife, Rampyari, refused to live with him due to his alleged alcohol addiction and frequent quarrels.

Kumar's first wife died six years ago, and he had recently moved to Pilibhit after a dispute with his brother's wife, leading to a registered case.

On Thursday evening, Kumar allegedly reached his in-laws' house in an inebriated condition, poured an inflammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze.

Locals rushed to his aid, and his wife took him to the hospital, where his condition remains critical, with police currently investigating the incident.

A 45-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire outside his in-laws' house in Chhota Khudaganj locality here on Thursday evening, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Police Investigate Incident

The man, identified as Ravi Kumar, a native of Kasganj district, was rushed to a medical college hospital, where his condition remains critical, they said.

City Circle Officer Amarnath Verma said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation is underway.

Marital History And Disputes

According to police, Kumar's first wife died six years ago, following which he married Rampyari, a resident of Khudaganj locality in Pilibhit. Her first husband had also died.

Police said Kumar's in-laws told them that he was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with family members while under its influence.

A few days ago, he allegedly had a dispute with his brother's wife, following which a case was registered against him. He subsequently came to Pilibhit and started staying at his in-laws' place.

The Self-Immolation Attempt

However, due to his behaviour, Rampyari refused to live with him, following which he rented a room near Kamalle crossing in the city, police said.

On Thursday evening, Kumar allegedly reached his in-laws' house in an inebriated condition, poured an inflammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze, police said.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot, while his wife took him to the hospital, they added.