Barabanki Shopkeeper Sentenced To Life For Child Rape

A Barabanki court has delivered a life sentence to a shopkeeper for the horrific rape of a two-year-old girl, underscoring the stringent legal action against child abuse.

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Key Points A Barabanki court has sentenced shopkeeper Ashok Kumar to life imprisonment for the rape of a two-year-old girl.

The incident took place in November 2023 when the victim went to Kumar's shop to buy biscuits.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shrikrishna Chandra Singh delivered the verdict, also imposing a Rs 50,000 fine.

The conviction follows a complaint lodged by the victim's mother and subsequent police investigation.

A court in Barabanki has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a two-year-old girl who had come to his shop to buy biscuits. The court order came on Monday.

Details Of The Verdict

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shrikrishna Chandra Singh found Ashok Kumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, Public Prosecutor Lav Tripathi said on Tuesday. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kumar.

According to the prosecution, a woman lodged a complaint at the City Kotwali police station alleging that her two-year-old daughter had gone to a nearby shop to buy toffees and biscuits on November 6, 2023, when Kumar, the shopkeeper, raped her. A case was registered based on the woman's complaint and police filed a chargesheet following the investigation.