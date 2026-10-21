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Muzaffarnagar Court Hands Life Sentence In Child Rape Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 19:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a significant verdict, a Muzaffarnagar special court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the horrific rape of a six-year-old girl in 2024, ensuring justice under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points

  • A special court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday sentenced Bittu to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.
  • The court imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Bittu, directing the entire amount to be given to the survivor.
  • Bittu was convicted under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The incident occurred on November 10, 2024, when the girl was abducted and raped while alone at her home in the Khatoli police station area.

A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2024, officials said.

Special Judge Manjula Bhalotia also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Bittu after holding him guilty under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.

 

The POCSO court directed that the entire fine amount be given to the survivor, government lawyer Vikrant Rathi told PTI.

He said the girl was abducted and raped by Bittu on November 10, 2024, when she was alone at her home in the Khatoli police station area here.

The girl was found bleeding after the incident and was rushed to the hospital. The accused was later arrested by police, Rathi said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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