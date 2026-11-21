A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has handed down a death sentence to a man for posting blasphemous content on social media, reigniting concerns over the country's strict blasphemy laws and their enforcement.

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Key Points A Pakistani anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi sentenced Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa to death on Friday for posting blasphemous content on social media.

Mustafa received a death sentence for content against Prophet Muhammad, life imprisonment for content against Allah, and 25 years for desecrating the Quran, plus a PKR 1.2 million fine.

The verdict was announced eight years after the case was registered against Mustafa.

Rights groups frequently note that lower courts issue convictions based on weak evidence, with many being overturned on appeal.

Historically, Pakistan has not carried out state executions for blasphemy, but defendants face severe security risks and vigilante violence.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to death for posting blasphemous content on social media, a court official said on Saturday.

Court Delivers Verdict In Blasphemy Case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi handed down the sentences on Friday to Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses to establish the charges of blasphemy against God, Prophet Muhammad and the Holy Quran, the official said.

He was handed down the death sentence for posting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad on Facebook, life imprisonment for content against Allah, and 25 years in prison for desecrating the Quran and committing related offences

The convict was also fined a total of PKR 1.2 million (approximately USD 4,300), the official said.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while announcing the verdict, observed that the convict did not deserve any leniency in light of the evidence.

The verdict came eight years after the case was registered against Mustafa, a resident of Talagang in Chakwal district, some 300 km from Lahore.

Rights groups and legal monitors note that lower courts frequently issue convictions based on weak evidence or property disputes, and many convictions are overturned on appeal.

Historically, Pakistan has not carried out state executions for blasphemy, though defendants and legal professionals often face severe security risks and vigilante violence.