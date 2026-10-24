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POCSO Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence For Child Sexual Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 09:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A POCSO court in Bahraich has delivered a stringent 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy, highlighting swift justice in child protection cases.

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Key Points

  • A POCSO court in Bahraich sentenced Garibe to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment on Friday.
  • The conviction is for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in April 2024.
  • Police registered a case the day after the incident and filed a chargesheet on May 25, 2024.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in April 2024.

Court Delivers Swift Justice

Special Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Gautam pronounced the sentence on Friday.

 

According to the prosecution, the convict, identified as Garibe, took the boy from his home in a village under Ranipur police station limits around 8 pm on April 29, 2024, and sodomised him in a nearby field.

A case was registered at Ranipur police station the following day under relevant section of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police filed a chargesheet on May 25, 2024, after completing investigation, Special District Government Counsel Sant Pratap Singh said on Saturday.

Based on the chargesheet, the court convicted Garibe, and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 30,000.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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