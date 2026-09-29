Man Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Sexual Assault In Jalna

A special court in Jalna, Maharashtra, has handed down a stringent 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted under the POCSO Act for the sexual assault of a minor girl, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to protecting children.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A special court in Jalna sentenced Faizan Ahmed Abbas Husain to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The conviction was under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, to be paid to the victim as compensation.

The Maharashtra government was directed to provide an additional Rs 50,000 in compensation to the victim.

The accused, a flooring worker, assaulted the girl at a construction site where her father was a watchman.

A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2024.

Court's Verdict And Compensation

Special District and Sessions Judge Krupesh More convicted Faizan Ahmed Abbas Husain, a native of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, under Section 65(1) (rape of a female under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim as compensation. It also directed the Maharashtra government to provide Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim.

Details Of The Incident

The accused was working as a flooring worker at an under-construction house in Jalna, where the victim's father was employed as a watchman, said Prosecutor Varsha Mukim.

The victim and her family lived at the construction site. The accused sexually assaulted the girl sometime in 2024 and threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the incident, as per her complaint.

On December 29, 2024, the accused tried to sexually assault her again, after which she informed her mother and a complaint was registered.

The prosecution examined nine witnesses, including the victim, her parents, doctors who conducted the medical examinations, panch witnesses, police officials and a gram panchayat officer who established the victim's age.

After considering the evidence and arguments, the court convicted Khan and sentenced him to 20 years' RI. He will have to undergo additional punishment if the fine was not paid, said the government pleader.