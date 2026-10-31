J&K Court Hands 20-Year Sentence In 2016 Minor Rape Case

A Fast Track Court in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Dawood Ahmad to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2016 rape of a minor girl, highlighting the justice system's stance on crimes against children.

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Key Points A Fast Track Court in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, convicted Dawood Ahmad in a 2016 minor rape case.

Ahmad was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

The case was registered in August 2016 after a complaint regarding the sexual assault of a 12-year-old minor.

The accused had allegedly threatened the minor and her parents if she disclosed the incident.

The minor subsequently gave birth to a girl child.

A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban has convicted a man in a 2016 rape case involving a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, an official said on Saturday.

Court Delivers Strict Sentence

The verdict was delivered by Judge Pardeep Kumar in the Fast Track Court, Ramban, against the convict, Dawood Ahmad, on Friday, the official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ahmad, stipulating that failure to pay the amount would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The case was registered at Batote police station following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Akbar on August 24, 2016.

The complaint alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the minor, who was 12 years old at the time, approximately a year before the registration of the case. He allegedly threatened to kill the minor and her parents if she disclosed the incident.

The minor had subsequently given birth to a girl child.