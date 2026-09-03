Man seeking ban on DJs, loudspeakers assaulted in Pune

Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat, a prominent voice against high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was allegedly assaulted.

IMAGE: Vidyanand Bapat's campaign against loud music and DJs has garnered statewide attention and is becoming an organised civic movement. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat, known for opposing high-decibel DJ systems during festivals, was allegedly assaulted.

The assault occurred while Bapat was giving a sound bite to media, with police escorting him to safety afterwards.

His advocacy highlights concerns about excessive noise causing inconvenience and affecting public health during festivals.

Bapat gained prominence after a confrontation with Ganesh mandals over his request for a ban on amplified music at a PMC meeting.

Vidyanand Bapat, a Pune-based activist who has been vocally opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was allegedly assaulted by a man in Pune on Thursday morning, police said.

Bapat was attacked when he was giving a sound bite to some media persons in the Tilak Road area of the city.

A video of the incident shows a man slapping Bapat when the latter was speaking to media persons on the road.

Following the attack, police reached the spot and escorted Bapat in a police van.

Police Investigate Assault on Anti-Noise Activist

"We are trying to identify the attacker. For his safety, Bapat was escorted in a van," a police officer said. Further details, including the identity and motive of the attacker, are awaited.

Bapat's Campaign Against Loudspeakers Gains Momentum

Bapat's stance against the use of loudspeakers has evolved into a statewide talking point, triggering a powerful wave of public support that appears to be gradually turning into an organised civic movement.

Bapat has been raising his voice against the use of loud music and DJs during festivals, arguing that excessive noise causes inconvenience to residents and affects the health and well-being of citizens.

Bapat came into prominence after he attended a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)'s preparatory meeting held recently for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

During the session, he requested a complete ban on amplified DJ music and high-volume speakers.

His objections triggered a heated confrontation with representatives of various local Ganesh mandals, resulting in police personnel escorting him out of the building amid protests and heckling.

Video clips of the clash quickly went viral, pushing Bapat into the spotlight.