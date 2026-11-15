Court Declares Arrest Illegal In Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case

Discover why a Mumbai court declared the arrest of a man, accused of circulating morphed photographs of actor Sonakshi Sinha, illegal, leading to his release due to a significant procedural lapse.

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Key Points A man arrested for circulating morphed photos of actor Sonakshi Sinha was released on Sunday.

A Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal over a procedural lapse.

Police failed to produce the accused before a competent magistrate's court in Delhi before bringing him to Mumbai.

The Bandra court observed that mandatory legal procedures were not followed during the arrest.

A man arrested for allegedly circulating morphed photographs of actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media was released after a Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal over a procedural lapse, an official said on Sunday.

Procedural Lapse Leads To Release

A case was registered at Bandra police station on Friday on the complaint of the actor that a Delhi-based man had shared her morphed photographs on social media, he said.

The man was held in Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday and was brought to the metropolis, where he was presented in a magistrate's court in Bandra.

While the police sought three-day custody, the court noted that the accused had not been produced before the competent magistrate's court in Delhi.

The Bandra court magistrate observed that the police appeared to have brought the accused directly from Delhi without following the mandatory legal procedure.

Police also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for not producing him before the magistrate in Delhi, it said.

In view of the procedural lapse, the Bandra court declared the man's arrest illegal and ordered his release, the official said.