Latur Man Arrested For Raping Minor Under Pretext Of Horoscope 'Dosh' Removal

In a shocking incident from Latur, a man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl by exploiting her belief in horoscope 'dosh' and promising corrective rituals.

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Key Points A man in Latur was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, Rameshwar Maharaj, exploited the victim's belief in horoscope 'dosh' to commit the crime.

He convinced the girl that rituals were needed to correct an affliction in her 'kundali'.

The crime occurred in June, leading to the girl's pregnancy.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and the state's Anti-Superstition Act.

A man was arrested in Latur for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of removing a "dosh" in her horoscope, a police official said on Thursday.

Exploiting Superstition For Crime

Rameshwar Maharaj, a resident of Thakre Chowk here, convinced the girl she had a problem in her 'kundali', which required certain rituals for correction, the Vivekanand Chowk police station official said. Under the pretext of so-called corrective measures, he raped the girl at her residence, due to which she got pregnant. He also told her not to mention it to anyone or else the affliction in the horoscope would return. The crime took place in June.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the state's Anti-Superstition Act, Sub Inspector AK Kale told PTI. Rameshwar was arrested on Wednesday, Kale added.