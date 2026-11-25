A passenger has been arrested in Kochi for allegedly assaulting a co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Photograph: IndiGo on Facebook

Key Points Roshan Martin was arrested for allegedly assaulting co-passenger Yusuf on an IndiGo flight (6E1404) from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Tuesday evening.

The assault involved Martin allegedly punching Yusuf in the face, breaking his spectacles, and causing injury near his right eye.

Martin also allegedly used his belt to tighten it around Yusuf's neck during the altercation.

Police registered a case under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and will record the complainant's statement soon.

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a co-passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Mid-Air Altercation

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when the accused, Roshan Martin, a native of Vyttila here, allegedly attacked Yusuf, a Thrissur resident, onboard the flight (6E1404).

According to Nedumbassery police, Martin allegedly punched Yusuf in the face, breaking his spectacles and causing an injury near his right eye.

He also allegedly removed his belt and tightened it around Yusuf's neck during the altercation, police said.

As per the FIR, the accused was seated in seat 30D, while Yusuf was in seat 31B when the incident occurred.

Based on a complaint, police arrested Martin and registered a case against him under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 115(2) deals with voluntarily causing hurt, while Section 118(1) pertains to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, police added.

Police said they would record the complainant's statement soon and take further action based on it.