Police in Navi Mumbai are investigating the brutal murder of a 30-year-old man, Manu Madan Prasad, who earned a living begging as a transgender person, after his body was found with a slit throat.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Manu Madan Prasad, who begged in the guise of a transgender person, was found murdered in Navi Mumbai.

His body, with a slit throat, was discovered in bushes along the Mahape-Shilphata road on Wednesday evening.

Prasad had left his Turbhe residence on November 17 and was reported missing before his body was found.

Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified assailant and are probing the motive for the killing.

A 30-year-old man who earned a living begging in the guise of a transgender person was found dead with his throat slit in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway In Brutal Killing

The body of Manu Madan Prasad, a resident of Turbhe, was found in the bushes along the Mahape-Shilphata road on Wednesday evening, an official said.

According to the police, Prasad had left his Turbhe Stores residence on November 17 and failed to return, prompting his brother to launch a search that led to the discovery of the body.

Prasad lived with his wife and child in Turbhe, and also occasionally stayed with transgender associates in Kopri village and wore a sari to seek alms for a living, the official said.

A preliminary probe has found that the victim's throat had been slit with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped in the bushes, he said.

Turbhe police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified assailant and a probe has been launched to trace the accused and ascertain the motive for the killing, the official said.