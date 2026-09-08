'PMO official' impersonation incident unrelated to PM Modi's visit: Mumbai police

Mumbai Police have clarified that a recent security incident involving three arrests for impersonating a PMO official and unlawful entry at a Bandra-Kurla Complex shopping mall was an isolated event on Monday and had no connection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Police clarified that the arrest of three men for impersonation and unlawful entry at a BKC shopping mall was unrelated to PM Modi's event.

The incident, involving a man claiming to be a PMO official and an armed 'bodyguard', occurred on Monday at Jio World Plaza, not the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The suspects forced entry into the high-end shopping mall after producing a suspicious government ID and arguing with security staff.

One of the arrested men was carrying a licensed firearm, and an FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the authenticity of the identity card and the accused's motive.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly forcing entry at a shopping mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai while carrying a firearm, the police said on Tuesday, clarifying that the incident had no link to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event in the area on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, a senior police official had said that a 24-year-old man, claiming to be a PMO official, and his armed 'bodyguard' had been detained at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC hours before PM Modi's event there on Tuesday evening.

Clarification on Incident Details

But the police clarified later that the incident had occurred at Jio World Plaza in BKC on Monday, and had no connection with the prime minister's event.

The three suspects tried to gain entry into the high-end shopping mall located in the commercial district.

When the security staff stopped them, the men allegedly produced a suspicious-looking government identity card, argued with the guards, and forced their way inside, a senior official said.

One of them was carrying a firearm.

Investigation Underway

Following a complaint by mall officials, the BKC police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to 'impersonating a public servant' and 'unlawful entry while armed with a deadly weapon'.

The police then traced and arrested all three men.

"The incident took place on Monday at the shopping plaza. It was an isolated breach, and we have confirmed that the weapon involved is licensed. This matter is entirely unrelated to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Mumbai today," the senior police officer said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation to verify the authenticity of the identity card and ascertain the accused's exact motive, officials added.