Police have apprehended a 37-year-old man in Rohtak, Haryana, nearly a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and extorted money from her by threatening to circulate obscene photographs and videos.

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Key Points A 37-year-old man, Arun Dabas alias Bittu, was apprehended in Rohtak, Haryana, on November 16, nearly a year after a sexual assault and extortion case was registered.

Dabas allegedly made the victim unconscious last year using an intoxicating substance, sexually assaulted her, and recorded obscene material to extort money.

The accused had gained the victim's trust by posing as a brother figure due to shared caste.

Dabas was declared a proclaimed offender on August 13 and was found to be involved in other criminal cases, including murder and Arms Act violations.

A 37-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after making her unconscious and later threatened to circulate her obscene photographs and videos to extort money, has been apprehended in Haryana's Rohtak, nearly a year after the case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Arun Dabas alias Bittu, had allegedly gained the victim's trust by posing as her brother, as they belonged to the same caste, though they were not biologically related. The woman also considered him a brother figure, police said.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

According to the complaint, last year Dabas made the woman consume an intoxicating substance, following which she lost consciousness. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and made obscene photographs and videos of her, which he later used to threaten and extort money from her, police said.

The accused had been evading arrest and frequently changing his hideouts to escape the police. He was tracked down in Rohtak and apprehended on November 16, they said.

Accused's Criminal History

Dabas was declared a proclaimed offender on August 13 by a local court after he failed to appear in connection with the case registered at Patel Nagar police station, police said.

An FIR was registered in the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During interrogation, Dabas also disclosed his alleged involvement in other criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and Prison Act cases. His criminal antecedents are being verified, police said.

Police records showed that he was previously involved in cases registered in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Karnal and Sohna, including cases under the Arms Act and a murder case.