Discover how a 21-year-old man, Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, allegedly posed as an IAS officer to defraud a Pune housing society of Rs 35 lakh, highlighting the sophisticated methods used in this significant financial crime.

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Key Points Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, 21, was arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and defrauding a Pune housing society of Rs 35 lakh over 11 months.

Kulkarni gained trust by claiming IAS status, becoming society chairman, and promising to help residents with unsold flats, issuing fake no-dues certificates on Tuesday.

He allegedly forged signatures to control online banking, siphoned funds from the society's fixed deposit, and transferred money to his personal account.

In 2025, Kulkarni allegedly told family and neighbours he had become an IAS officer, later using this false persona to defraud others with fake MHADA flat allotments.

The fraud was exposed when a victim, who received only partial repayment for a fake flat allotment, approached the society, leading to further investigation.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly posed as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and cheated members of a Pune housing society of Rs 35 lakh over 11 months, officials said.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud

The accused, Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, a resident of the society near Balewadi High Street, allegedly used his claimed 'IAS status' to win residents' trust and become the society's chairman. He promised to help people get unsold flats through a lottery, collected money and issued fake no-dues certificates with forged signatures, police said on Tuesday.

He also allegedly forged the signatures of the society's secretary and treasurer to take control of its online banking and move money into his personal account, they said.

Sub-Inspector Raju Jadhav of Baner police station told PTI that Kulkarni never cleared the IAS examination and is only a Class 12 pass. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Building A False Persona

In 2025, while living in Chikhali in Pune district, Kulkarni allegedly told family and neighbours that he had become an IAS officer. His father introduced him as one, and some media outlets reported on his supposed achievement.

After moving to Balewadi, he showed residents photographs of felicitation ceremonies and newspaper reports, and accompanied them to the builder, using his purported status to press for the handover of the society. Residents appointed him chairman, believing he was an IAS officer, Jadhav said.

Financial Manipulation And Fake Allotments

The housing society had placed Rs 37 lakh, collected as one-time maintenance charges, in a fixed deposit (FD) with a public sector bank's Pimple Saudagar branch. Kulkarni allegedly took a Rs 10 lakh loan against it and moved the amount to the society's savings account at the Paud Phata branch. He then withdrew Rs 5 lakh by cheque and transferred another Rs 5 lakh to his own account, police said.

He later submitted another application with forged signatures to close the FD prematurely. After the loan was adjusted, the bank transferred the remaining Rs 27 lakh to the society's account. Kulkarni allegedly moved this amount, along with the existing Rs 3 lakh balance, to his personal account and used it for himself, they said.

In a separate instance, he allegedly told relatives and acquaintances that five to six MHADA (Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority) flats were available, and he could get them allotted through the builder. When they asked for allotment letters, he allegedly created a fake email ID in the name of a builder's employee and sent letters prepared using ChatGPT, the police said.

Some people deposited money into the society's account for the flats. When the allotments did not materialise, he returned money to some of them, but repaid only half to one person, who then approached the society. This brought the alleged fraud to light, they said.

Further investigation is underway.