Financial Woes Lead To Tragic Father-Son Deaths In Delhi

In a heartbreaking incident in northeast Delhi, a 54-year-old man allegedly poisoned his young son before taking his own life, with police pointing to financial distress and personal struggles as potential causes.

Key Points A 54-year-old man, Praveen Sharma, allegedly poisoned his 13-year-old son before dying by suicide in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar.

The tragic incident is believed to be linked to severe financial difficulties and Sharma's unemployment following an accident.

Sharma was undergoing separation proceedings with his wife, who lived separately in Ghaziabad.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation, including post-mortem and forensic analysis, to determine the exact cause and sequence of events.

A 54-year-old man allegedly poisoned his 13-year-old son before dying by suicide at their home in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area due to financial problems, police said on Saturday.

Delhi Police Investigate Tragic Deaths

Police received information regarding a suspected suicide at the Jyoti Nagar police station during the morning hours and rushed to a house in the Chajjupur area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found Praveen Sharma (54) hanging inside a room of the house, while his 13-year-old son was found lying dead on a bed nearby, an officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Sharma allegedly administered a poisonous substance to his son before taking his own life by hanging, police said, adding that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

According to police, Sharma had been living with his son, while his wife had been residing separately in Ghaziabad. The couple was undergoing separation proceedings, investigators said.

Police said Sharma was previously employed in the information technology sector but had remained unemployed for the past few years following an accident. The household was reportedly being run with the help of his father's pension.

Forensic teams examined the scene and collected evidence from the house.

The bodies have been shifted for a post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating the sequence of events and the circumstances that may have led to the deaths. Further inquiry is underway.