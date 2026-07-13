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Man poisons mother after in-law's 'remove her' demand to get wife back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 13, 2026 23:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the shocking details of a family dispute in Agra where a man allegedly poisoned his mother on his mother-in-law's bizarre condition to secure his wife's return.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man in Agra, Ravendra, allegedly poisoned his 63-year-old mother.
  • The incident occurred after his mother-in-law, Phoolwati, reportedly demanded he "remove" his mother for his wife's return.
  • Ravendra's wife had left him due to a land dispute with his brother.
  • Ram Murti is in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.
  • Ravendra has been arrested, while his mother-in-law Phoolwati is currently absconding.

A man allegedly poisoned his 63-year-old mother here after his mother-in-law apparently told him to "remove" her if he wanted his wife to return, police said on Monday.

The victim Ram Murti is in critical condition and undergoing treatment, while her son Ravendra has been arrested, police said, adding that his mother-in-law Phoolwati is absconding.

Family Dispute Escalates To Poisoning

The incident took place in Barpura village under the Pidhara police station area.

According to police, Ravendra was embroiled in a land dispute with his brother Mukesh, due to which Ravendra's wife had left him and was living at her parents' house.

On July 9, Ravendra visited his in-laws to bring his wife back.

However, his mother-in-law Phoolwati, placed a bizarre condition, saying she would only send her daughter back if Ravendra "removed his mother from the way", a police official said.

 

Subsequently, Ravendra returned home and laced his mother's vegetable dish with poison.

When her health deteriorated, she was rushed to a hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajeev Ranjan said a case has been registered in this connection.

"The accused son, Ravendra, has been arrested for poisoning his mother. The mother-in-law, Phoolwati, is currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to apprehend her," the ACP said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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