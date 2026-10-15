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Kerala Man Murders Wife, Son Over Suspicion, Attempts Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 09:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a tragic incident in Valappad, Kerala, a man allegedly murdered his wife and young son in the early hours of Thursday, driven by suspicion, before attempting to take his own life.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly murdered his wife and four-year-old son in Valappad, Kerala, in the early hours of Thursday.
  • The deceased were identified as Vismaya (24) and her son Dhakshin.
  • The accused, Vijeesh (44), committed the murders on October 15 around 12.30 am, reportedly due to suspicion of his wife's infidelity.
  • Vijeesh attempted suicide after the murders and is currently hospitalised at Thrissur Medical College.
  • Valappad police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

A man allegedly murdered his wife and four-year-old son before attempting suicide at Valappad here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The deceased were identified as Vismaya (24) and her son Dhakshin. They were natives of Nattika here.

 

The incident took place at Vismaya's house near Valappad beach around 12.30 am, police said.

According to the FIR, Vijeesh (44) allegedly committed the murders on suspicion that his wife was having a relationship with another person.

"Out of grudge and suspicion that Vismaya was having an illicit relationship with someone else, the accused, with the intent and premeditation to kill Vismaya, went to the bedroom on October 15 around 12.30 am and murdered both Vismaya and Dhakshin by slitting their throats using a sharp weapon resembling a surgical blade," the FIR said.

Vijeesh later attempted suicide by inflicting injuries on his body.

Police said he was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to Thrissur Medical College.

Vijeesh works as a lorry driver and visited his wife once or twice a week, the police said.

The couple was married seven years ago, they said.

Valappad police registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem examinations, the police added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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