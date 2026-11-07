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Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion, Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 07, 2026 16:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident unfolded in Nalasopara, Palghar, where a man allegedly murdered his wife over character suspicion on Saturday before taking his own life in Mumbai.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly murdered his wife in Nalasopara, Palghar district, on Saturday due to suspicion about her character.
  • The deceased were identified as Takipada residents Majid Khan (50) and his wife Tabassum Khan (41).
  • Majid's suspicion arose from fathers of Tabassum's tuition students frequently visiting their home, which routinely triggered arguments.
  • Early this morning, Majid Khan strangled Tabassum and subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Grant Road railway station in south Mumbai.
  • Police have registered a case of murder against Khan, and a further probe into the murder and suicide is currently underway.

A man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion about her character in Nalasopara in Palghar district on Saturday and then ended his life by jumping in front of a train in south Mumbai, a police official said.

Nalasopara Couple Identified In Tragic Incident

The Nalasopara police station official identified the deceased as Takipada residents Majid Khan (50) and his wife Tabassum Khan (41).

 

"Tabassum conducted tuition classes at home. Majid grew suspicious of her character because the fathers of several of her students frequently visited their house, which routinely triggered arguments between the couple," he said.

Early this morning, Khan strangled Tabassum and then fled the house, the official added.

"He then travelled to Grant Road railway station in south Mumbai and ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train. A case of murder has been registered against Khan. Further probe into the murder and suicide is underway," the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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