A shocking incident of alleged murder-suicide has rocked Pattazhi, Kollam, where a man reportedly killed his wife before taking his own life on Sunday evening, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A man allegedly murdered his wife before dying by suicide at their Pattazhi residence on Sunday evening.

The couple's daughter witnessed the attack on Christy by Binu and alerted neighbours.

Police found Christy dead with injuries and Binu hanging upon arrival.

Authorities stated Binu frequently quarrelled with and assaulted his wife.

An investigation has been launched, and inquest proceedings are underway.

A man allegedly murdered his wife before dying by suicide at their residence in Pattazhi here on Sunday evening, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

According to officials at Kunnikode police station, Binu allegedly murdered his wife, Christy, before hanging himself at their residence.

The couple's daughter, who witnessed Binu attacking Christy, ran out of the house and alerted neighbours, who subsequently informed the police.

When police reached the house, Christy was found dead with injuries, while Binu was found hanging, officials said.

Police said Binu frequently quarrelled with his wife and assaulted her.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and launched an investigation into the incident.

Both bodies will be shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem examination, officials added.