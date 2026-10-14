Home  » News » Five Booked For Murder In Thane Over Mobile Phone Dispute

Five Booked For Murder In Thane Over Mobile Phone Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 18:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Five individuals face murder charges in Thane's Mumbra township after a 54-year-old man was brutally killed on Tuesday evening following a dispute over a mobile phone.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Five people have been booked for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in Mumbra, Thane.
  • The victim, identified as Ilyaz Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening.
  • The motive for the murder was an ongoing dispute regarding a mobile phone.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting.
  • No arrests have been made so far, and further police investigation is underway.

A criminal case has been registered against five people for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in Mumbra township in Maharashtra's Thane district after he failed to return the mobile phone of one of them, a police official said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

The victim, identified as Ilyaz Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, was fatally attacked with sticks, pipes and belts on Tuesday evening over an ongoing dispute regarding a mobile phone belonging to one of the suspects.

 

The police official said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, unlawful assembly and rioting.

No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

thane murdermumbra crimemobile phone disputebharatiya nyaya sanhitacriminal case

More From Rediff

When A Dream Took A 10 Year Break

When A Dream Took A 10 Year Break
Can Imran Khan Be Deported For Taking Part In Protest?

Can Imran Khan Be Deported For Taking Part In Protest?
Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically

Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically

Related Stories

Thane Murder: Police Arrest Two, Detain 13 Suspects Fleeing State

Thane Murder: Police Arrest Two, Detain 13 Suspects Fleeing State

Web Stories

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?