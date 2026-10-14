Five Booked For Murder In Thane Over Mobile Phone Dispute

Five individuals face murder charges in Thane's Mumbra township after a 54-year-old man was brutally killed on Tuesday evening following a dispute over a mobile phone.

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Key Points Five people have been booked for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in Mumbra, Thane.

The victim, identified as Ilyaz Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening.

The motive for the murder was an ongoing dispute regarding a mobile phone.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting.

No arrests have been made so far, and further police investigation is underway.

A criminal case has been registered against five people for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in Mumbra township in Maharashtra's Thane district after he failed to return the mobile phone of one of them, a police official said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

The victim, identified as Ilyaz Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, was fatally attacked with sticks, pipes and belts on Tuesday evening over an ongoing dispute regarding a mobile phone belonging to one of the suspects.

The police official said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, unlawful assembly and rioting.

No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway.