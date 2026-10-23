Couple Arrested For Brother's Murder Over Ancestral Property In Delhi

A couple has been arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of the husband's brother, stemming from a violent dispute over ancestral property in Jasola village, highlighting the tragic consequences of family feuds.

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Key Points A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly murdering the man's brother over an ancestral property dispute in Delhi's Jasola village.

The incident took place on October 21, when police found the victim, Sanjay Verma, with serious injuries; he was declared dead at Apollo Hospital.

The deceased's wife, Soni alias Nargis, and his mother, Jamna Devi, were also injured during the altercation.

The accused, Omprakash Verma and Chanda Verma, were apprehended on October 21 and October 22 respectively, while attempting to flee the national capital.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly murdering his brother during a dispute over ancestral property in Delhi's Jasola village, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Omprakash Verma (36) and his wife Chanda Verma (34), were arrested while allegedly attempting to flee the national capital, they said.

Violent Property Dispute Unfolds

The incident took place on October 21, when police received two calls regarding a quarrel in Jasola village. A police team rushed to the spot and found Sanjay Verma with serious injuries. He was taken to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, according to police.

The deceased's wife, Soni alias Nargis, and his mother, Jamna Devi, were also taken to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment, police said.

During the inquiry, Jamna Devi alleged that her son Omprakash and his wife Chanda had assaulted Sanjay and other family members during a dispute over ancestral property.

Arrests Made, Investigation Continues

Based on her statement, medical records and the circumstances of the incident, a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sarita Vihar police station, they said.

Given the gravity of the offence, several police teams were formed to trace the accused and prevent them from escaping.

Chanda was apprehended near New Delhi Railway Station on October 21, while Omprakash was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on October 22, they said.

During the investigation, police seized a wooden stick allegedly used in the crime, CCTV footage, and a sealed parcel containing the deceased's clothes obtained from Apollo Hospital.

Further investigation is underway.