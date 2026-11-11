Four Minors Held For Brutal Murder In Delhi

Four minors have been apprehended in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area for allegedly thrashing and stabbing a 24-year-old man to death following a minor altercation.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by four minors in Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, on Wednesday.

The victim, Roshan Shah, was attacked with bricks and a knife during the early hours of November 9 after a minor dispute.

Police apprehended all four juveniles, aged between 15 and 17 years, and recovered the murder weapon.

The investigation involved scrutinising over 120 CCTV cameras and recording an eyewitness statement.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly thrashed with bricks and stabbed to death by four minors following an altercation in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Leads To Apprehension Of Minors

The four juveniles have been apprehended and the weapon of murder has been recovered from their possession, police said.

"The incident took place in the main lane of Prakash Vihar in Shahbad Dairy during the early hours of November 9. The victim, identified as Roshan Shah, was attacked by the four juveniles with bricks and a knife following a minor dispute," a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and found Shah lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

During the investigation, police recorded the statement of an eyewitness who narrated the sequence of events and identified all four alleged assailants.

A case was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station and a team was formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Footage from more than 120 CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas was scrutinised and the accused were traced, police said.

"All four juveniles, aged between 15 and 17 years, were apprehended. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events," the officer said.